FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 38 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.