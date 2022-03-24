Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($79.12) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.71 ($91.99).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €51.46 ($56.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.71 and a 200 day moving average of €57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.