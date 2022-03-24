Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($79.12) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.71 ($91.99).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €51.46 ($56.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.71 and a 200 day moving average of €57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.