Schroders plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schroders in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schroders’ FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($47.12) to GBX 3,544 ($46.66) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

