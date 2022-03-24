Investors Buy Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

