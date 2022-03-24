Investors Buy High Volume of SPX FLOW Put Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

