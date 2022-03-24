AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.85 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.39). Approximately 50,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 227,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.73.

AEX Gold Company Profile (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

