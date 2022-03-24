Raymond James Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $62.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

