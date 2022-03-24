Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($45.02) to GBX 3,300 ($43.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($42.09).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,256 ($29.70) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 68.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,374.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,705.34. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,366 ($44.31).

In other news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,780.41).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

