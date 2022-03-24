Jet2’s (JET2) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($21.10).

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,121.50 ($14.76) on Monday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 912.40 ($12.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.71). The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -6.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,251.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,194.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

