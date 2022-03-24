Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.80.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.19. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.