Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Head-To-Head Review

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group $643.19 million 4.89 -$212.39 million N/A N/A

Benson Hill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Oatly Group -33.02% -19.92% -14.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Benson Hill and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55

Benson Hill currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.89%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 178.39%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

