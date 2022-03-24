Comparing Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) & PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.57% -67.47% PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -17.54% -16.70%

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.77 million ($1.50) -0.97 PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$57.85 million ($1.29) -14.26

PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 159.65%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function. It is also developing p53 R273H mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

