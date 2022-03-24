Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.13 billion and the lowest is $7.90 billion. Netflix posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $33.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $38.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $374.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

