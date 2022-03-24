Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $5.38 on Friday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.