Barclays Trims Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Target Price to GBX 155

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.80 ($2.67).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Shares of HTWS opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.56) on Monday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 115.14 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.