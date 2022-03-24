Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 734.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $15,290,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

