Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

