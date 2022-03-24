Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $205.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 141.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.