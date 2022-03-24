Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

FBHS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.56.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

