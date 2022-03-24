Eagle Materials Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $122.16 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

