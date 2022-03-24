Eagle Materials Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EXP)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $122.16 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.