Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SZG. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.96 ($38.42).

SZG stock opened at €44.68 ($49.10) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.95. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 12-month high of €44.64 ($49.05). The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

