Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.33. 3,728,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,627. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.40 and its 200-day moving average is $414.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

