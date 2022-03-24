JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALO. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.36 ($43.25).

EPA:ALO opened at €21.88 ($24.04) on Monday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($41.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.65 and a 200 day moving average of €29.63.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

