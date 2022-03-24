Warburg Research Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($69.01) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.80 ($66.81).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($65.76) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($83.54).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

