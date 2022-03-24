Draganfly Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 17,756 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14,821% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth $503,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Draganfly by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

