Comparing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 Dingdong (Cayman) 2 0 3 0 2.20

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 147.16%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential downside of 17.28%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Dingdong (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 3.24 -$20.96 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.55 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.