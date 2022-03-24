$51.26 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.18 million and the highest is $51.35 million. Model N posted sales of $48.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of MODN opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $949.44 million, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

