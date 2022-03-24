Berenberg Bank Increases Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target to GBX 370

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.07) on Tuesday. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £933.72 million and a PE ratio of 49.92.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

