Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $167.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.95.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

