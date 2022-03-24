Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Hold

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Iberdrola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

