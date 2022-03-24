Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

