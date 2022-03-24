Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. SWK has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the second quarter valued at $412,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SWK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

