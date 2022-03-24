Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

CMA stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.