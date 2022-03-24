Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BRT Apartments Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRT Apartments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of BRT opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $441.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

