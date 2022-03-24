Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

NYSE OC opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 39,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

