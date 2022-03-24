GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Charles Bancroft Purchases 2,790 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,612.60 ($21.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,597.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,541.15. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

