GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Charles Bancroft Purchases 2,790 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92).
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,612.60 ($21.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,597.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,541.15. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.