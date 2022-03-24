Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($108.79) to €97.00 ($106.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $19.49 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

