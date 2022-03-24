Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. DNB Markets currently has $500.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NENTF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

