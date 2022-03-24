Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Seven & i stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.08.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

