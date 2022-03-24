Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $141.23 and last traded at $141.09. 67,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,736,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.82.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.67.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 2.32.
Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square (SQ)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.