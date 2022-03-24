Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $141.23 and last traded at $141.09. 67,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,736,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.82.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.67.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,917,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Square by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Square by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.