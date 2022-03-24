Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $18.47. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap One shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 5,545 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

