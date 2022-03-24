Stratus Properties (STRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

