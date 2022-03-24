Head to Head Contrast: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

77.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ultra Clean and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.68% 22.20% 9.84% NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.91 $119.50 million $2.69 15.79 NVIDIA $26.91 billion 23.81 $9.75 billion $3.85 66.63

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Clean and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 NVIDIA 0 4 25 1 2.90

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.58%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $341.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Ultra Clean on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA has partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-on-5G Lab. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.