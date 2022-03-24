NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $130.19, but opened at $137.94. NIKE shares last traded at $137.30, with a volume of 4,541 shares trading hands.

The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. American Trust bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

