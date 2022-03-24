Remark (MARK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.44. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Remark by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,163,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Remark by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Remark by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 381,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Remark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

