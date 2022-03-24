VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.83 Million

Equities analysts expect VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) to report $273.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.02 million. VNET Group posted sales of $206.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full-year sales of $962.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.45 million to $975.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VNET Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

