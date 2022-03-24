PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $32.78. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,538 shares.
Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
