Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.04. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 5,447 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

