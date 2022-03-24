CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

