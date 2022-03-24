EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $124.57 and last traded at $124.40. Approximately 2,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,315,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.
In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.
About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
