EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $124.57 and last traded at $124.40. Approximately 2,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,315,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

